CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The final film in the Halloween reboot trilogy and the 14th Halloween movie to date was released last Friday in theaters and on Peacock, and West Virginia was the most interested state when it came to Halloween villain Michael Myers.

Map of the most searched-for horror villains in each state (Courtesy GetWindstream)

According to a report from GetWindstream, West Virginia was the only state to have Michael Myers as its most commonly searched-for villain. The survey used data from Ranker and Screenrant to find the most popular horror movie villains and searched the top 10 creeps in Google Trends to see which characters states searched for the most.

Last year West Virginia’s most searched-for horror movie villain was Count Dracula and was again the only state to have that character as the most searched.

While not on last year’s ranking, Candyman was the second most commonly searched-for villain in 2022, likely due to the success of Candyman (2021) which was co-written by Jordan Peele and a direct sequel to Candyman (1992). Candyman (2021) brought in $77 million worldwide at the box office, which isn’t terrible for a horror movie released at the tail end of the pandemic and was well received by critics and fans with an 84% freshness score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Although he’s not what some people would consider a typical horror villain, American Psycho’s Patrick Bateman was the number one searched-for villain in 19 states. The character, played by Christian Bale, has seen a recent rise in popularity over the last couple of years thanks to several popular memes — the infamous business card scene is a popular one to parody.

Interestingly, the two most populated states in the U.S., Texas and California, both had Chucky as their most searched villain.

Maine’s most searched-for villain was Pennywise from Stephen King’s horror novel IT, which shouldn’t come as a big surprise as the book is set in the fictional town of Derry, Maine. IT’s movie adaptation was released in 2017 and is the most profitable horror movie of all time, and earned over $700 million at the box office.