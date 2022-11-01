CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center announced that it is showing three popular holiday films this year.

The Robinson Grand’s “Holiday Movie Memories 2022” includes:

“The Polar Express” (2004) on Dec. 9

“Feast of the Seven Fishes” (2019) on Dec. 22

“White Christmas” on Dec. 23

(Courtesy: Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center)

For The Polar Express movie night on Friday, Dec. 9, make sure to wear your pajamas! “Polar Express is a holiday tradition for sure,” said Robinson Grand’s Program Manager Jason Young. “We are excited to be starting our holiday movies with such a great family favorite.”

Did you know Feast of the Seven Fishes (2019) was written and directed by West Virginians and filmed in West Virginia? The Dec. 22 movie night will really lean into north central West Virginia’s Italian Heritage. “It’s a slice-of-life story that follows a large Italian family on Christmas Eve as they prepare for the traditional Feast of the Seven Fishes, reminisce about the past, and seek love in the future.”

The Robinson Grand will continue its December tradition of showing Irving Berlin’s White Christmas (1954) on Friday, Dec. 23.

“It won’t really feel like Christmas at the Robinson Grand without Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” Young said. “Take these three films and mix in all of the live events we have on the calendar, and December is going to be full of the holiday spirit.”

Tickets for each of The Robinson Grand’s Holiday Movie Memories 2022 are $7 and go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. Friends of the Robinson Grand will get early access to tickets on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at 855-773-6283.