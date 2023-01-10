FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Palatine Park has announced its summer concert and entertainment lineup, which features a variety of shows, from tribute bands to theater performances.

All events at the park are free to the public, and many feature vendors in addition to the entertainment.

May

May 25-27: Three Rivers Festival

Friday, May 26: Green River – The Ultimate CCR/John Fogerty Tribute Show (headliner)

Saturday, May 27: KISS ARMY- The Coolest Band In The World (headliner)

June

Saturday, June 3: Palatine Legends Series: SOS – Sounds of Sting and The Police (headliner) and Exodus A Tribute to Bob Marley (opener)

Saturday, June 10: Palatine Legends Series: Badfish- A Tribute To Sublime (headliner) and The Red Not Chili Peppers (opener)

Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18: B.A.S.S Nation of West Virginia 2023 Buddy Trail Championship tournament

Saturday, June 24: Palatine Legends Series: GrohlFest with Smells Like Nirvana (opener) and Fooz Fighters (headliner)

July

Saturday, July 1: Palatine Presents: Independence Day Event w Fireworks Byron “SIX SIX” Cooper, Dj Unique, (openers) Weird Science (middle act), LiQuid A (headliner)

Saturday, July 8: The Johnnie Johnson Festival withEveryday Everybody (opener), Ernie Johnson From Detroit (middle act), High and Mighty Brass Band (headliners)

Saturday, July 15: Shakespeare In The Park

Saturday, July 22: Palatine Legends Series: Satisfaction The International Rolling Stones Show (headliner) and Bullet The Blue Sky – U2 Tribute Band (opener)

Saturday, July 29: Palatine Presents: Sounds Good Festival 2023 Aristotle Jones, Shelem, Habatat, Heavy Hitters, Annie Neeley Band

August

Saturday, Aug. 5: Palatine Presents: The Georgia Thunderbolts (headliner) and Stephanie Quayle (opener)

Saturday, August 12: Palatine Presents: Anna Moss and The Nightshades (headliner) and Megan Jean’s Secret Family (opener)

Sunday, Aug. 13: YogaFest

Saturday, Aug. 19: Start Making Sense- A Taking Heads Tribute (headliner) and Carpool The Ultimate Cars Tribute Band (opener)

Saturday, Aug. 26: Palatine Legends Series: Schism A Tool Tribute

September

Saturday, Sept. 2: Palatine Presents: The Bones of J.R. Jones (headliner) and Benjamin Dakota Rogers (opener)

Palatine park hosts a variety of events in its amphitheater every year. For updated information about its upcoming shows and events, visit the park’s website.