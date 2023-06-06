CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Alternative and progressive metal outfit Tool will perform in Charleston in November, according to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

The venue’s website says “TOOL In Concert” will be on Nov. 4, 2023, from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. General tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Tool is fronted by Maynard James Keenan, also known for being a part of A Perfect Circle. The lineup also includes Adam Jones on guitar, Danny Carey on drums and Justin Chancellor on bass guitar.

The band formed in 1990 and released their debut album, “Undertow,” in 1993. Their other albums are “Ænima,” “Lateralus,” “10,000 Days,” and “Fear Inoculum.” The band uses elements of progressive rock and metal, and alternative metal. Their biggest songs, according to Billboard, are “Schism” and “Fear Inoculum.”