Trace Adkins to perform at Clarksburg AMP on Saturday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — On Saturday night, Trace Adkins will take the Clarksburg AMP stage in front of a sold-out crowd. The concert is the final of the City Parks summer concert series.

Gates open at 6pm with the James Barker Band warming up the crowd as the opening act at 7pm. Adkins is set to take the stage around 8pm.

The Grammy-nominated country star became the first sell-out of the summer for the venue. Tickets were sold out 12 hours after they went on sale.

City Parks eased into the return of concerts after the pandemic forced last year’s concert slate to be cancelled. Six shows headlined the series that featured plenty of West Virginia-based acts. As the venue returned to normal, crowds were excited to return, and organizers took in the scenes they took for granted prior to the pandemic.’

“It’s always good to see the crowd’s reactions. Lots of times, I’ll sneak down behind the stage and just take a look at the crowd. Make sure everybody’s enjoying themselves,” said John Cooper, director of City Parks.

Following the show, the Clarksburg AMP concert series will close for the season. Cooper said he was excited to get to work on building another great concert lineup in summer of 2022.