PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTRF) — WWE Superstar The Undertaker is coming to the Ohio Valley for an intimate setting.

The Undertaker is coming to Pittsburgh at the Byham Theater for a “1 deadMAN Show.”

The show will feature “The Phenom” in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from fans in attendance.

A limited number of VIP tickets, which include premier seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker, will also be available for the show.

The Pittsburgh show will be on Nov. 11 at 9 pm.

To get tickets to the show click here and use the passcode PHENOM.