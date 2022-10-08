CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Summoning all fantasy fans! Dish is paying one lucky viewer $2,000 to watch popular fantasy shows, all you have to do is apply (and get selected) for the contest.

The winner will not only get the money but also a box of snacks to munch on during your viewing experience as well as a box of swag valued at $350.

Finally, if you watched Game of Thrones and didn’t like the way it ended, you’ll get to rewrite the ending to the series and have it published on the Dish website for others to view.

The rules are simple:

1. Watch 40 hours total of the following fantasy series over 30 days:

Game of Thrones

The Witcher

House of the Dragon (all available episodes)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (all available episodes)

2. Rate how the show did on the following:

The creativity of the show’s world

Believable characters

Overall uniqueness of the show’s plot

Difficulty understanding the show or keeping up with the characters

Final ranking of which show is the best

3. Provide a short review vlog of House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

4. Rewrite or re-vlog the ending of “Game of Thrones” and explain what you would have done differently.

You can apply for the contest here – the deadline to apply is Oct. 21.