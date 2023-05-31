CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A West Virginian will advance to the next round on NBC’s America’s Got Talent (AGT) after he got four yeses from the judges on Tuesday night’s episode.

Philip Bowen currently lives in Detroit, Michigan but is a born and bred West Virginian from Montgomery, WV. On the first episode of season 18 that aired on May 30, Bowen wowed the judges with his violin playing in a performance that brought his mother, who was in the audience visiting from West Virginia, to tears.

After an emotional moment where the crowd gave him a standing ovation, the judges gave Bowen four yeses, punching his ticket to the next round.

“You are so talented, you have so much charisma. You could feel the energy in here—they love you,” said judge Simon Cowell.

Bowen’s mother was also especially excited to meet Simon Cowell, and she gave him a big hug and thanked him for his kind words to her son.

You can watch Bowen’s full audition and his family’s interaction with the judges in the player above. The America’s Got Talent auditions will continue next week on NBC at 8 p.m. on June 6.