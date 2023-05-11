CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you have social media or TV, odds are you have seen the viral video of a black bear jumping out of a dumpster and scaring Nicholas County elementary principal James Marsh.

After the video blew up on social media, Marsh, who is the principal at Zela Elementary School in Summersville, detailed the experience in several interviews, and on May 11, he was featured on NBC’s The Tamron Hall Show to share about the encounter.

On the show, Marsh said that the bar that he is removing in the video was an attempt to keep the bear away because it is a “repeat offender.” Summersville and Nicholas County have a high black bear population compared to other West Virginia counties.

One of the reasons the video went viral was Principal Marsh’s reaction to coming face-to-face with the black bear; he jumped and ran, with the bear also jumping and running in the opposite direction.

Although host Tameron Hall agrees that she, and probably most other people, would have reacted the same way Marsh did in the situation and run, an expert on the show revealed that if you run, a bear might see you as prey. Although as Tamron said, it’s hard to blame Principal Marsh for his instinct to get out of there as quickly as possible.

You can watch the full clip from the Tamron Hall show in the player above.