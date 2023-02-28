OCEAN CITY, Md. (WBOY) — A short film created by West Virginia filmmakers was accepted into this year’s Ocean City Film Festival.

Lilac Gulch: An Appalachian Fairy Tale movie poster (Courtesy Big Think Pictures)

“Lilac Gulch: An Appalachian Fairy Tale” is one of more than 70 films accepted into the OC Film Festival, which come from not only across the country but across the world. The festival will take place over the course of four days and begins on Thursday, March 2.

Lilac Gulch is the story of a 12-year-old boy who runs away with his imaginary friend to travel the Appalachian countryside and look for a place where his parents will never die. It’s a story of grief and loss but also the hope of childhood.

“‘Lilac Gulch’ is an endearing love letter to West Virginia,” said director Jason Young. “It was filmed right here in Harrison County with a cast and crew made up entirely of West Virginia artists.”

If the name Jason Young sounds familiar, it’s probably because you’ve been to the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, where he is the Program Manager and often speaks before shows and performances. Young is also a founding member of the only professional Shakespeare troupe in West Virginia, the Rustic Mechanicals.

To see a full schedule for the Ocean City Film Festival, you can visit the festival page here.