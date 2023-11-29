CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re wondering when “The Grinch” or “Home Alone” will be on TV this holiday season, look no further.

Here’s a full schedule of holiday specials on WBOY-NBC and WBOY-ABC in 2023.

NBC

Wednesday, Nov. 29

  • 8 p.m. 91st Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center
  • 10 p.m. Christmas at Graceland

Thursday, Nov. 30

  • 8 p.m. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
  • 8:30 p.m. Shrek the Halls

Monday, Dec. 4

  • 10 p.m. Barmageddon: Blake Shelton’s Holiday Bartacular

Thursday, Dec. 7

  • 8 p.m. Christmas at the Opry

Saturday, Dec. 9

  • 8 p.m. Shrek the Halls 
  • 8:30 p.m. Trolls Holiday in Harmony

Monday, Dec. 11

  • 10 p.m. Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas

Thursday, Dec. 14

  • 8 p.m. That Clip Show: Holiday Edition
  • 10 p.m. Saturday Night Live Christmas Special

Friday, Dec. 15

  • 8 p.m. Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors

Saturday, Dec. 16

  • 8 p.m. That Clip Show: Holiday Edition 

Wednesday, Dec. 20

  • 8 p.m. Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas 
  • 9 p.m. Christmas at the Opry 

Thursday, Dec. 21

  • 8 p.m. Christmas at Graceland 
  • 9 p.m. Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas 

Friday, Dec. 22

  • 8 p.m. Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love 

Saturday, Dec. 23

  • 8:30 p.m. Night Court (holiday episode)
  • 9 p.m. Saturday Night Live Christmas Special 

Sunday, Dec. 24

  • 7 p.m. 5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas (encore)
  • 7:30 p.m. The Wall
  • 8 p.m. It’s a Wonderful Life

Monday, Dec. 25

  • 8 p.m. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
  • 8:30 p.m. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Sunday, Dec. 31

  • 8 p.m. – midnight Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rocking Eve with Ryan Seacrest

Monday, Jan. 1

  • Midnight – 2:13 a.m. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rocking Eve with Ryan Seacrest
  • 11 a.m. Rose Parade

ABC

Sunday, Dec. 3

  • 8 p.m. The Santa Clause
  • 10 p.m. The Great Christmas Light Fight

Sunday, Dec. 10

  • 7 p.m. Mickey Saves Christmas
  • 7:30 p.m. Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
  • 8 p.m. Frozen
  • 10 p.m. The Great Christmas Light Fight

Tuesday, Dec. 12

  • 8 p.m. Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town
  • 9 p.m. The Great Christmas Light Fight

Thursday, Dec. 14

  • 8 p.m. CMA Country Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 17

  • 7 p.m. The Sound of Music

Tuesday, Dec. 19

  • 8 p.m. Disney Prep & Landing
  • 8:30 p.m. Disney Prep & Landing
  • 9 p.m. The Great Christmas Light Fight

Wednesday, Dec. 20

  • 8 p.m. Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
  • 8:30 p.m. Mickey Saves Christmas
  • 9 p.m. The Great Christmas Light Fight
  • 10 p.m. CMA Country Christmas

Thursday, Dec. 21

  • 8 p.m. iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023

Sunday, Dec. 24

  • 2 p.m. Happy Holidays America
  • 7 p.m. Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town
  • 8 p.m. Home Alone

Monday, Dec. 25

  • 12:35 a.m. Happy Holidays America
  • 10 a.m. Disney Magical Park Christmas Celebration

Monday, Jan. 1

  • 11 a.m. Rose Parade