CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re wondering when “The Grinch” or “Home Alone” will be on TV this holiday season, look no further.
Here’s a full schedule of holiday specials on WBOY-NBC and WBOY-ABC in 2023.
NBC
Wednesday, Nov. 29
- 8 p.m. 91st Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center
- 10 p.m. Christmas at Graceland
Thursday, Nov. 30
- 8 p.m. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
- 8:30 p.m. Shrek the Halls
Monday, Dec. 4
- 10 p.m. Barmageddon: Blake Shelton’s Holiday Bartacular
Thursday, Dec. 7
- 8 p.m. Christmas at the Opry
Saturday, Dec. 9
- 8 p.m. Shrek the Halls
- 8:30 p.m. Trolls Holiday in Harmony
Monday, Dec. 11
- 10 p.m. Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas
Thursday, Dec. 14
- 8 p.m. That Clip Show: Holiday Edition
- 10 p.m. Saturday Night Live Christmas Special
Friday, Dec. 15
- 8 p.m. Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors
Saturday, Dec. 16
- 8 p.m. That Clip Show: Holiday Edition
Wednesday, Dec. 20
- 8 p.m. Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas
- 9 p.m. Christmas at the Opry
Thursday, Dec. 21
- 8 p.m. Christmas at Graceland
- 9 p.m. Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
Friday, Dec. 22
- 8 p.m. Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love
Saturday, Dec. 23
- 8:30 p.m. Night Court (holiday episode)
- 9 p.m. Saturday Night Live Christmas Special
Sunday, Dec. 24
- 7 p.m. 5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas (encore)
- 7:30 p.m. The Wall
- 8 p.m. It’s a Wonderful Life
Monday, Dec. 25
- 8 p.m. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
- 8:30 p.m. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Sunday, Dec. 31
- 8 p.m. – midnight Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rocking Eve with Ryan Seacrest
Monday, Jan. 1
- Midnight – 2:13 a.m. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rocking Eve with Ryan Seacrest
- 11 a.m. Rose Parade
ABC
Sunday, Dec. 3
- 8 p.m. The Santa Clause
- 10 p.m. The Great Christmas Light Fight
Sunday, Dec. 10
- 7 p.m. Mickey Saves Christmas
- 7:30 p.m. Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
- 8 p.m. Frozen
- 10 p.m. The Great Christmas Light Fight
Tuesday, Dec. 12
- 8 p.m. Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town
- 9 p.m. The Great Christmas Light Fight
Thursday, Dec. 14
- 8 p.m. CMA Country Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 17
- 7 p.m. The Sound of Music
Tuesday, Dec. 19
- 8 p.m. Disney Prep & Landing
- 8:30 p.m. Disney Prep & Landing
- 9 p.m. The Great Christmas Light Fight
Wednesday, Dec. 20
- 8 p.m. Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
- 8:30 p.m. Mickey Saves Christmas
- 9 p.m. The Great Christmas Light Fight
- 10 p.m. CMA Country Christmas
Thursday, Dec. 21
- 8 p.m. iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023
Sunday, Dec. 24
- 2 p.m. Happy Holidays America
- 7 p.m. Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town
- 8 p.m. Home Alone
Monday, Dec. 25
- 12:35 a.m. Happy Holidays America
- 10 a.m. Disney Magical Park Christmas Celebration
Monday, Jan. 1
- 11 a.m. Rose Parade