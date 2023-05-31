MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The WV Filmmakers Guild and the WV Film Office announced in a press release on Wednesday that they will be holding a two-day workshop in late June to teach people more about the film industry, specifically when it comes to finding and managing film locations.

According to a release from the WV Film Office, the Locations Scout and Manager Workshop will teach participants the skills and techniques needed to be a location scout or location manager for a film or TV production, two of the most needed roles in the WV film industry.

The instructor for the workshop will be Curt Wilmot, who has spent 20 years working on productions like The Apprentice, Fear Factor, Cop Rock, and NYPD Blue.

“I quickly learned that this job as a Locations Scout was crucial to creating the “look” of the show,” Wilmot said in a release. “Depending on what the script called for, I was the person taking pictures of various houses, restaurants, schools that would ultimately be what millions of people saw on television.”

According to the release, the Locations Scout and Manager Workshop is the first in a series of workshops to get people more engaged with filmmaking in West Virginia.

The $75 workshop will be held on June 24 and 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Holiday Inn, Morgantown at 1188 Pineview Dr. You can register for the workshop here, and space is limited.