MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — WVU Arts and Entertainment has announced the schedule for its 2023-2024 concert series, featuring Blues Traveler, Old Crow Medicine Show, and two performances of “Bluey’s Big Play” coming in September.

If you are not a subscriber to the WVU Arts Series, single tickets will go on sale here on Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. Go to this page on the WVU Arts and Entertainment website to learn how to become a subscriber.

Each show will be held in the Lyell B. Clay Theater at the WVU Canady Creative Arts Center (CCAC).

September

“Bluey’s Big Play” – Sept. 13 and 14 at 6:30 p.m. — A theatrical Bluey adaptation with a new original story and music.

Old Crow Medicine Show – Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

October

Jesus Christ Superstar – Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. — A rock opera musical that takes place during the final weeks of the life of Jesus, told through the perspective of Judas.

Mountain Stage – Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.

Blues Traveler – Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

November

The Book of Mormon – Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. — A Broadway musical by the creators of South Park, this musical comedy follows two missionaries as they try to spread their faith in a Ugandan village.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis – Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. — The Grammy award-winning band will be performing a compellation of Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics.

Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet – Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

January

Mountain Stage – Jan. 14 at 7 p.m.

February

The Cher Show – Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. — A Tony Award-winning musical about the life of Cher.

Johnny Cash — The Official Concert Experience – Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. — The next closest thing to seeing him live, this concert features video of Johnny Cash from his TV show with a live band and singers performing alongside the recordings in perfect sync.

March

Little Women the Broadway Musical – March 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Stage – March 24 at 7 p.m.

April

Mountain Stage – April 28 at 7 p.m.

May