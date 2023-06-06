Founder’s Day 2023

Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring will take place on June 16 in 2023. This year, WBOY is partnering with the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties to help it raise money for its partner nonprofit agencies and complete projects in our community of Clarksburg.
Money raised for the United Way will benefit the following partner organizations in 2023:
- 4-H Leaders Association of Harrison County
- American Red Cross NEWV Chapter
- Bi-County Nutrition Program, Inc.
- Central WV Community Action, Inc.
- Family Service of Marion & Harrison Counties, Inc.
- Harrison County CASA Program, Inc.
- Harrison County Child Advocacy Center
- Harrison County YMCA
- Health Access, Inc.
- Healthy Grandfamilies Program
- HOPE, Inc. Domestic Violence Task Force
- Legal Aid of West Virginia, Inc.
- Literacy Volunteers of Harrison County
- Nazareth Farm
- People’s Hospice
- Stars & Strides Therapeutic Equine Center
- Susan Dew Hoff Memorial Clinic
- The Change Initiative: The Phoenix Recovery House
- The Gabriel Project
- WorkAble Industries, Inc.
- WVBHF: Kelly Miller Community Center
Last year, WBOY helped the United Way beautify Clarksburg near our station. This year, we are working on several projects with the United Way, including trail revitalization, painting, gardening, and city clean-up. So if you see us out in the community on June 16, you’re welcome to join us!