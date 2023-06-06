Founder’s Day 2023

Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring will take place on June 16 in 2023. This year, WBOY is partnering with the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties to help it raise money for its partner nonprofit agencies and complete projects in our community of Clarksburg.

Money raised for the United Way will benefit the following partner organizations in 2023:

4-H Leaders Association of Harrison County

American Red Cross NEWV Chapter

Bi-County Nutrition Program, Inc.

Central WV Community Action, Inc.

Family Service of Marion & Harrison Counties, Inc.

Harrison County CASA Program, Inc.

Harrison County Child Advocacy Center

Harrison County YMCA

Health Access, Inc.

Healthy Grandfamilies Program

HOPE, Inc. Domestic Violence Task Force Legal Aid of West Virginia, Inc.

Literacy Volunteers of Harrison County

Nazareth Farm

People’s Hospice

Stars & Strides Therapeutic Equine Center

Susan Dew Hoff Memorial Clinic

The Change Initiative: The Phoenix Recovery House

The Gabriel Project

WorkAble Industries, Inc.

WVBHF: Kelly Miller Community Center

The WBOY crew on Founder’s Day in 2022 helping the United Way clean up Clarksburg (WBOY image)

Last year, WBOY helped the United Way beautify Clarksburg near our station. This year, we are working on several projects with the United Way, including trail revitalization, painting, gardening, and city clean-up. So if you see us out in the community on June 16, you’re welcome to join us!