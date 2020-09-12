11 Mountaineers suspended for season opener

11 West Virginia football players will be suspended for the Mountaineers’ 2020 season opener against Eastern Kentucky for a violation of team rules, head coach Neal Brown announced before kickoff on Saturday.

The suspended players are T.J. Banks (TE/r-So.), Chase Behrndt (OL/r-Sr.), Zach Davis (OL/r-Sr.), Zack Dobson (WR/Jr.), Isaiah Esdale (WR/r-Jr.), JP Hadley (LS/r-So.), Mike O’Lauglin (TE/r-So.), T.J. Simmons (WR/r-Sr.), Tairiq Stewart (OL/Jr.), Junior Uzebu (OL/r-So.) and David Vincent-Okloli (CB/Fr.).

Five of the names mentioned — Banks, Behrndt, O’Laughlin, Simmons and Uzebu — were listed as starters in WVU’s most recent depth chart.

