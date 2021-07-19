2021-22 Swimming and Diving Schedule Revealed

West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons announced the 2021-22 men’s and women’s swimming and diving schedule on Thursday.

In the Mountaineers’ third season at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, the team is set to host eight home events, including the Big 12 Championship for the second time since 2019.

“We’re looking forward to a full season of competition coming off the limited schedule we had last year,” Mountaineer coach Vic Riggs said. “I’m excited about the 2021-22 schedule and look forward to hosting the Big 12 Championship again.”

With only hosting one meet last season, the Mountaineers’ 2021-22 campaign opens with six consecutive home meets. Kicking off with the annual Gold-Blue Meet on Saturday, Oct. 2, before hosting the 10th annual West Virginia State Games on Oct. 8-9, to open the regular season.

The following weekend, WVU plays host to Penn State for a dual meet with the women’s team competing on Friday, Oct. 15, while the men compete on Saturday, Oct. 16.

After a month-long hiatus, the Mountaineers host the WVU Invitational for the second time since 2019, taking place from Nov. 18-20. Six swimming & diving programs travel to Morgantown for the three-day meet, including Colgate, Old Dominion, Penn State, St. Bonaventure, Villanova and William & Mary.

The Mountaineers are set to ring in the new year with a home meet against rival Pitt on Saturday, Jan. 8.

The thirteen seniors of the WVU squad will be recognized on Saturday, Jan. 22, as the Mountaineers close out their eight-meet homestand, on Senior Day against Villanova and Iowa State (women only).

To cap off the regular season, the Mountaineers travel to South Bend, Indiana, for a dual meet against Notre Dame from March 28-29.

Postseason competition begins on Wednesday, Feb. 23, as the 2022 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championship comes to Morgantown for the second time in school history. Last season, the women’s 200 freestyle relay team earned silver, breaking the school record in the event. The men’s team earned a second-place finish and the women finished in fourth at Big 12’s. The conference meet concludes on Feb. 26.

WVU will host one last postseason meet following Big 12’s on Feb. 27, as the NCAA Last Chance Meet takes place. The following week, any qualifying men’s and women’s divers will travel to Annapolis, Md., for the NCAA Zone A Diving Championships, hosted by Navy, from March 7-9.

The CSCAA National Invitational is tabbed for March 10-12, in Elkhart, Ind., before the Mountaineers conclude the season at the NCAA Championships. The NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships are scheduled for March, 16-19, while the NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships are set for the following weekend, March, 23-26. The championships will be held at The McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Last season, swimmer David Dixon and divers PJ Lenz, Jake Lowe, Owen Johns and Jacob Cardinal Tremblay qualified for the NCAA Men’s Championships. Dixon finished 12th in the 200 butterfly to earn Honorable Mention All-America honors.