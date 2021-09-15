2021-22 WVU men’s basketball schedule revealed

West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons and the Big 12 Conference have announced the 2021-22 men’s basketball schedule.

The nonconference schedule will feature eight games at the WVU Coliseum and five games away from home, including three in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic.

WVU will open the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 9 against Oakland at the WVU Coliseum. The two teams will meet for the third time in all-time series play and the first since 2012.

Three days later, the Mountaineers will host Pitt in the Backyard Brawl on Friday, Nov. 12. The two teams will meet for the 188th time with WVU winning the last four meetings. Last year’s meeting scheduled in Morgantown was canceled due to COVID-19.

West Virginia will have three games in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic in Charleston, South Carolina. WVU will open with Elon, then face Ole Miss or Marquette a day later. On the final day, the Mountaineers will play either Boise State, Clemson, St. Bonaventure or Temple.

The Mountaineers will then return to Morgantown for five consecutive games, starting with Eastern Kentucky on Friday, Nov. 26. Those two teams will meet for the first time since 2015.

West Virginia closes November with its first-ever meeting against Bellarmine on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The Mountaineers will open December against Radford on Saturday, Dec. 4. The Highlanders, under the direction of former Mountaineer Darris Nichols, will play in Morgantown for the first time since 2016.

For the first time, West Virginia will host a game in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. On Wednesday, Dec. 8, former Big East foe Connecticut will visit Morgantown for the 10th time and first since 2011.

West Virginia closes its five-game homestand against Kent State on Sunday, Dec. 12. The two teams will meet for just the third time in series history and first since 2011.

On Saturday, Dec. 18, WVU will travel to Birmingham, Alabama, to face UAB at the newly renovated Legacy Arena. UAB is coached by former Bob Huggins assistant Andy Kennedy. The Blazers will return the game to Morgantown during the 2022-23 season.

West Virginia will play its final home nonconference game of the season against Youngstown State on Wednesday, Dec. 22. That game was canceled last season due to COVID-19.

The Mountaineers will close nonconference play on Saturday, Jan. 29, at Arkansas in the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge.

WVU will play its first Big 12 game on the road at Texas on Saturday, Jan. 1 and will conclude the Big 12 schedule at home against TCU on Saturday, March 5. The Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship will be held March 9-12 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Mountaineers will play a charity exhibition game against Akron at home on Friday, Oct. 29.

Game times and the television schedule will be announced when available.

To order 2021-22 men’s basketball season tickets, visit WVUGAME.com or call 1-800-WVU GAME. Mini-packages and single game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

2021-22 WVU Men’s Basketball Schedule

Friday Oct. 29 Akron (charity exhibition) Morgantown

Tuesday Nov. 9 Oakland Morgantown

Friday Nov. 12 Pitt Morgantown

Thursday Nov. 18 vs. Elon $ Charleston, S.C.

Friday Nov. 19 vs. Ole Miss or Marquette $ Charleston, S.C.

Sunday Nov. 21 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic $ % Charleston, S.C.

Friday Nov. 26 Eastern Kentucky Morgantown

Tuesday Nov. 30 Bellarmine Morgantown

Saturday Dec. 4 Radford Morgantown

Wednesday Dec. 8 Connecticut ^ Morgantown

Sunday Dec. 12 Kent State Morgantown

Saturday Dec. 18 vs. UAB & Birmingham, Ala.

Wednesday Dec. 22 Youngstown State Morgantown

Saturday Jan. 1 at Texas * Austin, Texas

Monday Jan. 3 at TCU * Fort Worth, Texas

Saturday Jan. 8 Kansas State * Morgantown

Tuesday Jan. 11 Oklahoma State * Morgantown

Saturday Jan. 15 at Kansas * Lawrence, Kan.

Tuesday Jan. 18 Baylor * Morgantown

Saturday Jan. 22 at Texas Tech * Lubbock, Texas

Wednesday Jan. 26 Oklahoma * Morgantown

Saturday Jan. 29 at Arkansas ! Fayetteville, Ark.

Monday Jan. 31 at Baylor * Waco, Texas

Saturday Feb. 5 Texas Tech * Morgantown

Tuesday Feb. 8 Iowa State * Morgantown

Saturday Feb. 12 at Oklahoma State * Stillwater, Okla.

Monday Feb. 14 at Kansas State * Manhattan, Kan.

Saturday Feb. 19 Kansas * Morgantown

Wednesday Feb. 23 at Iowa State * Ames, Iowa

Saturday Feb. 26 Texas * Morgantown

Tuesday Mar. 1 at Oklahoma * Norman, Okla.

Saturday Mar. 5 TCU * Morgantown

Wed.-Sat. Mar. 9-12 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship Kansas City, Mo.