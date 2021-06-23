The Mountaineers rank No. 6 in the 2021 Big 12 Volleyball Preseason Poll, announced by the Big 12, on Wednesday afternoon. The preseason poll is determined by league head coaches who are not allowed to rank their own team.

WVU played five spring matches and earned a 2-3 record. Last fall, West Virginia posted a program-best 8-8 mark in its conference-only slate. The Mountaineers also were ranked in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Top 15 Poll three times last fall, climbing as high as No. 13 – also a program best.

WVU ended the year with a .165 hitting percentage, averaging 12.2 kills per set. Defensively, the Mountaineers averaged 14.6 digs per set and 1.9 blocks per set.

For the 14th time in program history and the 11th consecutive year, the Texas volleyball team was voted as the favorite to win the Big 12 title for the upcoming 2021 season.

Texas received the eight possible first-place votes to finish with 64 points. Baylor was chosen second with the other first-place nod and 57 points. Kansas State, Kansas and Iowa State rounded out the top five. West Virginia was picked sixth followed by Texas Tech, TCU and Oklahoma.

The Longhorns completed last season as the NCAA runner-up while Baylor advanced to the Regional semifinals. The 2021 regular season gets underway on August 27 with conference play beginning on September 24.

2021 Big 12 Volleyball Preseason Poll

Rank Team (First Place Votes) Points

Texas (8) 64 Baylor (1) 57 Kansas State 48 Kansas 44 Iowa State 35 West Virginia 29 Texas Tech 24 TCU 14 Oklahoma 9

