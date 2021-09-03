2021 Mountaineer GameDay Kickoff Special

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. - Imagine being sent away from your family to a strange, noisy place where you have to learn a new language and completely new rules. Robin Keough, a volunteer at Luv 4 Animals, said that’s how pets feel when they are placed in an animal shelter.

“Being in the shelter is stressful for them. Many of the dogs, their owners have died, and that’s why they came to the shelter, or they’ve been strays. They’ve been on the street for a while. They’ve had to fight for food or find food out in the countryside. Or, their family moved, and they had to bring them in and leave them, so the dogs have just gone through a lot of changes.”