2021 WVU volleyball nonconference slate released

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Director of Athletics Shane Lyons announced the 2021 West Virginia University volleyball nonconference schedule on Thursday.



The slate features nine home matches for the Mountaineers, as well as two-day nonconference tournaments in Norfolk, Virginia, (Aug. 27-28), Annapolis, Maryland, (Sept. 3-4), Buffalo, New York, (Sept. 10-11) and Morgantown, West Virginia (Sept. 16-17).



West Virginia opens the season with a nonconference match at home versus Kent State on Aug. 24. The squad will then be on the road for three consecutive weekends, starting with the Old Dominion Tournament in Norfolk, Virginia, on Aug. 27-28. While in Virginia, WVU will take on Loyola, followed by host Old Dominion on Aug. 27, and Hampton on Aug. 28.



The Mountaineers will remain on the road, as they travel to Annapolis, Maryland, for a two-day tournament at Navy, from Sept. 3-4. West Virginia will face Michigan on Sept. 3, and Navy on Sept. 4.

To close out their road stand, WVU will travel to Buffalo, New York, for the Buffalo/ Canisius Tournament, where the Mountaineers will take on American and Canisius on Aug. 10, followed by Buffalo on Aug. 11, before heading back to Morgantown for their final tournament of the season.



The bulk of the non-conference slate wraps up in Morgantown, with a three-match tournament on Sept. 16-17. West Virginia welcomes George Washington, UMBC and Penn State to the Mountaineer Invitational, as the squad squares off with George Washington and UMBC on Sept. 16 before facing Penn State on Sept. 17.



West Virginia’s Big 12 Conference schedule, which was released in June, begins on Friday, Sept. 24, as WVU hosts Oklahoma.



For the second consecutive season, programs will play a double round-robin format of 16 matches scheduled in eight double-headers. Competition against the same opponent will occur at the same site in consecutive days, unless extenuating circumstances. The host site for the series is reversed from last season’s schedule. The team(s) that finishes with the highest winning percentage will be crowned the Big 12 champion.



The 2021 NCAA Volleyball Championship First and Second Rounds will be Dec. 3-4, with the Regional Round, on Dec. 10-11. The NCAA Volleyball Final Four will be held from Dec. 16-18.



Visit WVUsports.com for updated match times. All times listed are Eastern and subject to change.