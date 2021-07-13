2021 WVU women’s soccer nonconference slate announced

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons has announced the 2021 women’s soccer nonconference schedule.

Along with a pair of exhibition matches, the Mountaineers are slated to compete in nine regular-season, nonconference contests, with seven taking place at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. WVU will kick against three teams that qualified for the 2020 NCAA Tournament, including a College Cup semifinalist.

“We are not only looking forward to getting our 2021 season started, but also to having the opportunity to once again play a full, nonconference schedule this fall,” Mountaineer coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “This year’s schedule will be another challenge for the team, but I think that’s something we all look forward to each season.”

The fall begins with a home exhibition match against Maryland on Sunday, Aug. 8, and road exhibition play against NC State, hosted by Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, on Thursday, Aug. 12. West Virginia officially opens the 2021 season on Thursday, Aug. 19, hosting Buffalo at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The Mountaineers then host 2020 Women’s College Cup semifinalist Virginia on Sunday, Aug. 22.

WVU travels to Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, for its first road contest of the season, playing at Bucknell on Friday, Aug. 27. The squad returns home for a four-game homestand to begin the month of September, starting with Penn State on Thursday, Sept. 2, and Duquesne on Sunday, Sept. 5. West Virginia closes out its home swing with matches against Georgetown (Sept. 9) and Saint Francis (Sept. 12).

The Mountaineers’ final road trip of the nonconference season takes place on Thursday, Sept. 16, with a match at James Madison in Harrisonburg, Va. West Virginia wraps up nonconference action at home, playing host to Kent State on Sunday, Sept. 19.

West Virginia’s Big 12 Conference schedule, which was released in June, begins on Friday, Sept. 24, as WVU hosts Iowa State at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.

Information about tickets for the 2021 home slate will be announced at a later date.

The Mountaineers are coming off a 10-2-1 mark in 2020-21, as they qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the 21st consecutive year, the fifth-longest streak in the country.