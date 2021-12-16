2022 National Signing Day breakdown and more coming up on the WVU Coaches Combo Show

Another new episode of the WVU Coaches Combo Show is coming your way this weekend after a busy week in Morgantown. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Ryan Decker, Tony Caridi, Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley and Warren Baker are bringing you the latest on WVU Football and Basketball, along with and a breakdown of the WVU Football 2022 signing class. We’ll also be talking WVU hoops and their recent victory over Kent State and getting ready to head out on the road to face UAB.

Anjelica and Ryan previewing the 2022 National Signing Day that took place this past week. They’ll breakdown some big name signees including incoming QB Nicco Marchiol. WVU also landed the top recruit in West Virginia for the second straight year in tight end Corbin Page. A full breakdown of the signing class as they go ‘Eer to Ear, brought to you by Beltone.

Anjelica sits down with head coach Neal Brown to discuss WVU’s success on National Signing Day. Coach Brown discusses the needs that were met with signees including Aussie punter Oliver Straw. He also gives a report on incoming QB Nicco Marchiol and how he will become a fan favorite. Brown also touches on the excitement on heading out to Phoenix for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl coming up on Dec. 28. All that and more in the Coach’s Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance.

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley is back to breakdown some film on incoming recruits for the 2022 signing class. He will highlight some tape on Nicco Marchiol, Corbin Page and Maurice Page. See the full film breakdown inside the Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General Stores. Wolfman will also be talking some hoops as he highlights some top moments from Taz Sherman in the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Action of the Week.

Anjelica and Ryan take a look back at WVU’s recent win over Kent State last weekend. They will also discuss Taz Sherman being named Big 12 Player of the Week. They will also preview WVU’s upcoming schedule including the start of conference play on New Year’s Day versus Texas.

Tony and Coach Huggins join to discuss WVU basketball’s recent victory over Kent State that extended their winning streak. Coach Huggins discusses what improvements need to be made before the Mountaineers head on the road to face his former assistant Andy Kennedy and the UAB Blazers. Coach Huggins will also discuss which players are making an impact for his team and which players can improve. All that and more in the two-part Coach’s Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance.

WVU hoops analyst and hall of famer Warren Baker is back to bring you his analysis on the Mountaineers. He’ll discuss what he liked in that outing against Kent State. He will also bring you his keys to a victory over UAB in the Astorg Motors of Charleston Keys to the Game. Bake will also bring you his thoughts on Deuce McBride as he makes strides in the NBA for the New York Knicks.

All this and more coming up this weekend on The WVU Coaches Combo Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

The WVU Coaches Combo Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2021 season for the Mountaineers.