Three former West Virginia baseball players heard their names called during the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft in July.

While former Mountaineer draft picks, like Darius Hill and Michael Grove, have taken great strides in their baseball careers this season, this year’s crop of draft picks is just getting started.

Here’s the latest on how they’ve done thus far.

Jacob Watters – 4th round (Oakland Athletics)

West Virginia’s closer-turned-starter was the first Mountaineer off the board.

It took him just three weeks to be promoted to High-A Lansing after being originally assigned to the Arizona Complex League following being drafted.

Since joining the Lansing Lugnuts, Watters has started two games on the mound, but has thrown just three innings. He has surrendered just one hit, but has walked three hitters, during his three innings of work.

Watters is holding opposing hitters to a .091 average.

The Rocky Gap, Virginia native pitched to a 3-7 record on the bump for the Mountaineers this spring. Despite having a losing record and a 6.22 ERA, he produced the second-most strikeouts (75) among WVU hurlers.

Watters was ranked as one of the best 200 draft-eligible players in the country entering the draft.

Victor Scott II – 5th round (St. Louis Cardinals)

The former Mountaineer center fielder is off to a great start to his pro career.

After being drafted in the fifth round by one of the best-run organizations in the game, Scott needed less than a month to join the rest of his new teammates and then be assigned to Single-A Palm Beach.

On August 26, just five weeks after being taken with the 157th pick in the draft, Scott clubbed his first professional home run. Three days later, he was named Florida State League Player of the Week.

Since being promoted to Single-A, Scott is hitting for a .222 average with two home runs and 12 runs batted in. Ten of his 24 hits have gone for extra bases, including four triples. What’s not surprising, is that the Atlanta, Georgia native has already stolen 13 bases in 31 games.

Scott set the single-season stolen base record at WVU, swiping 38 bases this past spring for Randy Mazey’s crew.

Trey Braithwaite – 16th round (Cincinnati Reds)

West Virginia’s one-year closer has made an immediate impact in the Reds organization.

Braithwaite, WVU’s third and final draft pick of 2022, is 2-0 with a 1.13 ERA since being promoted to Single-A Daytona.

In five appearances, the Winchester, Virginia native has struck out seven and has allowed just one runner to cross home plate.

Braithwaite pitched to a 3-0 record and completed eight save opportunities with the Mountaineers this spring. He held a 1.70 earned run average, and allowed just 18 hits across 37 innings on the mound. For his efforts, he earned First Team All-Big 12 honors in his first and only year in the conference.