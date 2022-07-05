MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has released its 2022 football home game promotional schedule for this fall at Milan Puskar Stadium.

The home opener against Kansas on Sept. 10 is a Gold Rush, presented by the West Virginia Lottery. All fans are encouraged to wear gold. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m.

The matchup against Towson on Sept. 17 is a Family Day, presented by Smart529. Fans can purchase four tickets and a $25 concession voucher for as low as $150 per Family Day package. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.

WVU will play its third Thursday night game of the season on Oct. 13 when it hosts Baylor at Milan Puskar Stadium at 7 p.m. The WVU-Baylor matchup will be the Stripe the Stadium game presented by WVU Medicine.

Fans sitting in even-numbered sections (Sec. 102, 104, 202, 204, etc.), Touchdown Terrace and WVU students seated in the upper level student sections are encouraged to wear gold to the game.

Fans sitting in odd-numbered sections (Sec. 101, 103, 201, 203, etc.) and WVU students seated in the lower level student sections are encouraged to wear blue to the game.

To see a Stripe the Stadium map, visit www.WVUsports.com/StripeTheStadium.

All alumni and friends are invited back to Morgantown on Oct. 29 as the Mountaineers welcome TCU for Homecoming, presented by GoMart.

All fans are encouraged to wear blue Mountaineer gear as West Virginia battles Oklahoma on True Blue Saturday, Nov. 12. The game, presented by Diversified Energy, will also be Military Appreciation Day and round out Mountaineer Week celebration on campus.

WVU’s final home game against Kansas State on Saturday, Nov. 19, will be Senior Day, presented by Encova Insurance.

“There’s nothing like a game day at Milan Puskar Stadium,” Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “It’s a special atmosphere that makes it a tough to place to play for our opponents. I encourage Mountaineer Nation to purchase tickets and join us for all six home games in 2022.”

Mini-package and single-game tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 6 at 9 a.m. at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME.