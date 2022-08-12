The West Virginia University women’s soccer team has announced its promotional slate for the 2022 home season.

The Mountaineers open the campaign hosting Indiana on Thursday, August 18, at 7 p.m., at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. The match will be a Gold Rush to celebrate to beginning of the 2022-23 WVU Athletics season.

SEASON-LONG PROMOTIONS

Youth Soccer Halftime Scrimmage: Here’s your chance to have your youth soccer team play a small-sided scrimmage on the field at halftime of a men’s or women’s soccer game this season. To inquire about availability and sign up your youth team, contact Athletics Marketing at WVUSportsMarketing@mail.wvu.edu

Honorary Mountaineer Maniac: Each game, one lucky fan in attendance (8th grade or younger) will be selected to take part in on-field, pregame introductions with the Mountaineers. Visit the marketing table on the concourse prior to each match for more information.

Dollar Night Matches: Tickets and select concessions items on-sale for just $1!

September 8 vs. Clemson; September 30 vs. Kansas; October 27 vs. Kansas State

Family Day Ticket Package: Bring out the entire family and save! Purchase a Family Day ticket package, which includes four tickets and a $10 concession voucher for just $25!

August 21 vs. St. Joseph’s; September 11 vs. Bucknell; October 16 vs. Baylor

SINGLE-GAME PROMOTIONS

Thursday, Aug. 18 vs. Indiana, 7 p.m.– GOLD RUSH

All fans are encouraged to wear gold and pack Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium for the 2022 home opener against Indiana. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a gold foam finger courtesy of WVU Medicine.



Sunday, Aug. 21 vs. St. Joseph’s, 1 p.m. – PUPS ON THE PITCH

Bring your dogs to enjoy a Sunday afternoon cheering on the Mountaineers! The first 100 dogs in attendance will receive a Mountaineer Soccer dog toy. Fans wishing to bring their dog to the stadium must bring a completed attendance waiver with them. 2022 DOG DAY WAIVER



Sunday, Aug. 28 vs. St. Francis, 1 p.m. – YOUTH SOCCER DAY

FREE Admission for youth (8th grade or younger) wearing a youth soccer jersey. The first 250 in attendance will receive a mini soccer ball. Kids are invited to stick around postgame to participate in a free youth clinic with members of the WVU women’s soccer team. Participants will be entered to win a WVU women’s soccer game jersey.



Thursday, Sept. 8 vs. Clemson, 7 p.m. – DEFEND DLESK FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT

Calling on all of Mountaineer Nation to help us ‘DEFEND DLESK’ for Fan Appreciation Night against Clemson. Be sure to pick up a raffle ticket upon entry to be automatically entered to win prize drawings throughout the night.



Sunday, Sept. 11 vs. Bucknell, 1 p.m. – PATRIOT DAY

Join us as we honor those who were lost during the tragic events of September 11, 2001. Military and first responders will be granted free admission at the gate with a valid military/employee ID. Mini USA flags and lapel pins will be distributed to fans in attendance.



Friday, Sept. 30 vs. Kansas, 7 p.m. – MOUNTAINEER KIDS CLUB NIGHT

Kids of all ages can enjoy inflatables, balloon animals and a special appearance by Musket, the official Mountaineer Kids Club mascot. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a gold rally towel.



Thursday, Oct. 13 vs. Texas, 5 p.m. – FREE ADMISSION



Sunday, Oct. 16 vs. Baylor, 1 p.m. – PINK GAME

Presented by the WVU Medicine Cancer Institute, fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of the fight against breast cancer. Pink t-shirts will be available with a $10 donation to the WVU Medicine Cancer Institute.



Thursday, Oct. 27 vs. Kansas State – SENIOR NIGHT

The Mountaineers will recognize their senior members following the conclusion of the match.

In anticipation of the 2022 season, fans can sign up for the Mountaineer Kids Club at WVUsports.com/kidsclub.

Tickets for all regular-season home matches are now on sale at WVUGAME.com. The WVU Soccer Scarf ticket package, which includes 10 tickets to be used at any women’s or men’s regular-season soccer match and an exclusive 2022 WVU soccer scarf, also is available for purchase at WVUGAME.com. Packages are just $35 and are available while supplies last.

Fans also can purchase tickets online in advance for any home match by visiting WVUGAME.com and selecting the Print-At-Home or Mobile Delivery options.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUWomensSoccer on Twitter.