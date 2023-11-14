MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University track & field coach Sean Cleary has released the 2023-24 indoor track & field schedule.

The squad kicks off the 2023-24 indoor campaign on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener in Boston, Massachusetts, inside the Boston University Track and Tennis Center.

Next up, West Virginia heads to the Nittany Lion Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Multi-Sport Facility & Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track in University Park, Pennsylvania.

The Mountaineers travel to Youngstown, Ohio, on Friday, Jan. 19, for the YSU Collegiate Invitational at the Watson and Tressel Training Site.

West Virginia returns to University Park on Jan. 26-27 to compete in the Penn State National Open held at the Multi-Sport Facility & Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track.

Next, the Mountaineers will compete in the Sykes & Sabock on Saturday, Feb. 3, in University Park at the Bruce Lehane Scarlett and White Invitational at the Boston University Track and Tennis Center, which is scheduled for an 8:20 p.m. ET.

West Virginia is slated for the Marshall Invitational on Feb. 9-10 in Huntington, West Virginia, at the Jeff Small Track at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex. The Mountaineers compete in the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston, Mass., on Feb. 9-10 at the Boston University Track and Tennis Center.

The Mountaineers are set to compete in three separate meets on Friday, Feb. 16, which includes the Penn State Tune-Up in University Park, Pa., the Terrier DMR Challenge in Boston, Mass., and the Arkansas Qualifier in Fayetteville, Arkansas, at the Randal Tyson Track Center.

The post season kicks off at the 2023 Big 12 Indoor Track & Field Championship on Friday, Feb. 23. The championship, hosted by Texas Tech at the Sports Performance Complex in Lubbock, Texas, concludes on Saturday, Feb. 24.

West Virginia caps the 2023-24 indoor season at the 2023-24 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships on Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9. The championship will be held at the Track at New Balance in Boston, Mass.

In 2022-23 the indoor team saw action in eight regular-season meets, along with two post season competitions. West Virginia finished ninth overall at the Big 12 Indoor Championship, and redshirt-junior Ceili McCabe claimed the 3,000-meter title with a time of 9:21.21. McCabe placed sixth at the 2022-23 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championship, with a 9:16.26 finish to earn All-America honors for the second straight year. West Virginia finished the 2022-23 indoor campaign at No. 38 in the NCAA rankings.