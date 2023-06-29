MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Even though WVU’s running back room lost its veteran leadership with the departure of Tony Mathis, it still remains one of the deepest position groups.

Chad Scott’s offense will once again have options in the backfield as he plans to us multiple running backs each game. The versatility at the position is one of biggest advantages on that side of the ball, too.

While the ground game will once again be a focal point, one area that head coach Neal Brown and company want to see the ball carriers is their production in the passing game.

“CJ’s got ball skills to play receiver. Jaylen Anderson, they used him a bunch in empty, so he caught the ball a lot in high school,” said Brown.

Brown added while Justin Johnson doesn’t have that same experience as a pass catcher, he’s been in the program long enough that he is a “plus-hands” guy who can run routes.

Our roster review series continues with a look at West Virginia’s RBs:

Sophomore CJ Donaldson

Donaldson came to WVU as a tight end and he worked at that position for about a week before making the move to running back ahead of the 2022 season. In the season opener against Pitt, Donaldson proved that move was the correct decision as he rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown in his Mountaineer debut.



The true freshman eclipsed 100 rushing yards in three of WVU’s first four contests before suffering a scary injury at Texas. He played in two more contests before sustaining a season-ending injury against TCU. Donaldson finished the year as the Mountaineers’ second-leading rusher with 526 yards and a team-high eight rushing touchdowns through seven games. He averaged 75.14 yards per game while making just one start.

Donaldson participated in the spring season in a limited capacity as he continued to recover from that injury that required surgery. With the departure of Tony Mathis, Donaldson is WVU’s returning leading rusher.

Junior Justin Johnson

Johnson is now the most veteran running back on WVU’s roster. He is the only player at the position who appeared in all 12 games last year. He finished his sophomore campaign with 98 rushing attempts for 430 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 35.83 yards per game.

The St. Louis, Missouri, native had the best showing of his career at Virginia Tech. He rushed for a career-high 83 yards and tallied his first collegiate touchdown. He had three consecutive games with a rushing touchdown.

Redshirt sophomore Jaylen Anderson

Anderson appeared in six games last season and in the regular-season finale, he showed just how deep the WVU running back room is. Anderson rushed for a career-high 155 yards on 15 carries and scored two touchdowns against Oklahoma State. That performance earned him the title of Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

The Perry, Ohio native ended the year with 275 yards rushing on 35 carries, averaging 7.9 yards per rush. His two rushing touchdowns in Stillwater were the first of his career.

Anderson arrived on campus in September 2021 and missed all of WVU’s fall camp ahead of his freshman campaign. He said after that game at OSU that he finally felt comfortable and the game slowed down for him.

Freshman Jahiem White

True freshman Jahiem White showed he could add valuable depth at the position this year as he led all WVU running backs at the Gold-Blue Game with 91 rushing yards, including a 53-yard scoring scamper in the second half. Coach Brown said he thinks White is already a “fan favorite” following his performance in the spring game.

Rounding out the depth chart

Redshirt freshman Colin McBee

Freshman DJ Oliver

Key departures

Tony Mathis – Mathis started all 10 games he played last season and was the Mountaineers’ leading rusher with 562 yards and five touchdowns. He eclipsed 100 yards in two games. Mathis amassed 943 rushing yards and six scores over his four-year career in Morgantown. He was the running back room leader as he had the most game experience. He entered the transfer portal after the spring season and will play for former WVU football coach Dana Holgorsen at Houston.

Completed roster reviews

Quarterbacks

Head coach and offensive assistants