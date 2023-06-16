Another future playmaker is headed to West Virginia.

Chris Henry, a 2024 defensive back/wide receiver, announced his commitment to the Mountaineers on social media Friday evening.

“I want to thank God, and my coaches who supported me throughout this whole journey,” Henry stated in his tweet. “I will be committing to WVU!”

Henry (6-0, 185lbs) is the latest high school player to announce he’s headed to Morgantown. He is the ninth player to commit to the Mountaineers this month and the 11th player, overall, in the 2024 recruiting class.

A rising high school senior, Henry is from Dunnellon, Florida. He made his official visit to WVU on June 9, and committed one week later.

Listed as an athlete by 247Sports, a wide receiver by Rivals, and a safety by On3.com, Henry could fit into multiple roles once he joins the Mountaineers next year. He chose West Virginia over offers from Kansas, NC State, Oregon, and Troy, among other programs.

Henry is not rated by any of the major recruiting services.