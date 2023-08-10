West Virginia’s 2024 recruiting class continues to take shape this summer. The Mountaineers secured their latest verbal commitment Thursday night.

Nate Gabriel, a three-star defensive lineman out of Auburndale, Florida, announced his commitment to WVU with a social media post. He received his official offer from West Virginia on Aug. 1, and it didn’t take him long to make his decision.

Gabriel (6-3, 285) has a three-star rating from 247Sports and On3.com. Both sites have him as one of the top 200 players in the football-rich state of Florida. He is unrated by Rivals and ESPN.

According to 247Sports, Gabriel also wrestled in high school — he reportedly placed sixth in the state at the 2A heavyweight level as a sophomore. He was named Polk County (FL) Co-Wrestler of the Year in June. As a high school junior on the gridiron, he tallied 58 tackles, 26 of which reportedly went for a loss, and seven sacks in 10 games.

Along with WVU, Gabriel fielded offers from Central Michigan, East Carolina, Kansas State, Marshall, UCF, USF, and others.

He is West Virginia’s 20th commit in the 2024 recruiting class.