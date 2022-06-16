A total of 321 West Virginia University student-athletes earned a spot on the Big 12 Conference’s Spring 2022 Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

Of those, 82 Mountaineers recorded a 4.0 grade point average in the spring term. The Big 12 recognizes all student-athletes with a 3.0 GPA or higher from its member institutions during each semester.

WVU’s list of student-athletes with a 4.0 GPA are: Nathan Blasick, Mikey Kluska and Noah Short (baseball), C.J. Cole, Tyler Connolly, Anthony Del Negro, Casey Legg and Edward Vesterinen (football), Esperanza Abarca, Brooke Alban, Emily Holmes-Hackerd, Rachel Hornung, Abbie Pierson and Kianna Yancey (gymnastics), Malori Brown, Jared Eddy, Molly McGhin, Natalie Perrin, Calista Smoyer and Verena Zaisberger (rifle), Izabella Black, Megan Casner, Grace Crankovic, Ashley Dibling, Nicole Dibling, Mayley Guitard, Lydia Nicolai, Megan Present, Ryleigh Rosta, Danielle Shuttleworth, Emma Toy and Ryleigh Williams (rowing), Ryan Baer, Adam Burchell, Aaron Denk Gracia, Dyon Dromers, Simon Kalinauskas, Nicholas Manno, Sam Morgan, Kevin Morris and Lorenzo Nunez (men’s soccer), Chloe Adler, Jordan Brewster, Lilly McCarthy and Maddie Moreau (women’s soccer), Jonathan Bennett, Josh Harlan, Justin Heimes, Josh Madzy, Conrad Molinaro and David Snider (men’s swimming and diving), Lauren Beckish, Camille Burt, Sarah Krusinski, Kaelyn McClain, Tatum Peyerl, Abigail Riggs and Mia Walters (women’s swimming and diving), Camilla Bossi and Michaela Kucharova (tennis), Tessa Constantine, Ellie Gardner, Ghamani Houge, Hayley Jackson, Maria Kaylor, Peyton Kukura, Mikaela Lucki, Malina Mitchell, Myesha Nott, Petal Palmer, Bree Warren, Megan Weaver and Eden Williams (track and field/cross country), Adrian Ell, Alexa Hasting, Kristin Lux, Marielena Somoza and Lacey Zerwas (volleyball) and Blake Boyers, Killian Cardinale, Tristan Kemp and Tucker Nadeau (wrestling).

The football team led the way with 56 honorees, while the track and field/cross country teams had 37 representatives. Rowing had 34 student-athletes on the honor roll, while the women’s and men’s swimming and diving teams placed 26 and 25, respectively. The baseball team featured 24 honorees, men’s and women’s soccer each had 23, and gymnastics and wrestling had 16 each. The volleyball team featured 11 on the list, while rifle had nine. Additionally, tennis had eight representatives, golf had five and men’s and women’s basketball each had four.

What’s more, 83 student-athletes will have earned degrees following spring/summer graduation.