WVU star wrestler Killian Cardinale is moving on.

The No. 5 seed in the 125-pound division took down 28-seed Korbin Meink from Campbell with an 11-2 major decision to earn his first win the the NCAA Tournament, and start WVU’s run at the championships with a victory.

MOVING ON! @WVUWrestling (5) Killian Cardinale with the 11-2 major decision over (28) Korbin Meink to stay alive in the NCAA Championships!!



He will face Utah Valley's (21) Taylor LaMont in tonight's second session. #HailWV pic.twitter.com/Os6Nv1FtUn — Anjelica Trinone (@AnjelicaTrinone) March 17, 2022

Cardinale earned the 5-seed after a stellar 14-1 season, including an 8-1 record against ranked opponents. He went on to become the third Big 12 champion in WVU history.

Cardinale headlines a list of four Mountaineers who qualified for the NCAA Championships in Detroit this year.

Sophomore Peyton Hall earned the team’s second-highest seed in this year’s bracket, slotting in at No. 9 in the 165-pound division after finishing the season 25-3 and finishing as the Big 12 runner-up. He will face 24-seed Riley Smucker of Cleveland State. This is Hall’s second appearance at the NCAA Championships after posting a 3-2 record in 2021.

Sophomore Michael Wolfgram earned the 27-seed in the 285-pound class with a 20-9 record on the season. He faces Lehigh’s Jordan Wood, the 22-seed, in his first-ever NCAA Championship appearance.

Sophomore Dennis Robin also makes his debut at the NCAA Championships as the No. 31 seed in the 174-pound weight class. He faces Virginia Tech’s Mekhi Lewis, the 2-seed.