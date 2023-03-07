MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia women’s basketball is on the bubble but it has the chance to further solidify its spot in the NCAA Tournament this weekend when it starts its run in the Big 12 Tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know about their first clash in the postseason:

No. 5-seed West Virginia vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State

Date: Friday, March 10, 2023

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri

Bracket breakdown: View here

TV network: ESPNU

Stream: All games will be simulcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Series history: West Virginia leads 15-11 since 1999

Last meeting: West Virginia topped Oklahoma State 71-67 on March 1

WVU vs. OSU matchup preview

The first season of the Dawn Plitzuweit era ended with an exclamation point as the Mountaineers landed three straight wins to end the season. Right in the middle of the streak was a crucial, gritty win over the Cowgirls in Morgantown.

WVU edged OSU by two buckets. For WVU’s bench, it was a win of “resiliency” as Madisen Smith and JJ Quinerly led the Mountaineers to the win by helping hold off the surging Cowgirls in the second half.

For the Cowgirls, it was a “lack of urgency,” as they let the Mountaineers get off to a fast start and never really claimed the momentum.

The win turned out to be an important one for WVU as it helped give the Mountaineers a ticket straight to the Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals. The winner of this matchup will move onto the Semifinals, tipping off at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.