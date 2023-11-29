WVU to host NCAA Quarterfinals for first time in program history on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A trip to the College Cup is on the line. Just 90 minutes of soccer separates West Virginia from its first-ever appearance in college men’s soccer’s Final Four.

No. 5 West Virginia (16-2-4) gets the advantage of its second NCAA Quarterfinals appearance in three years being played at home. Dan Stratford expects a record crowd cheering on his team on Saturday.

The Mountaineers’ final home game of the year will be historic for either program, no matter who wins. Here are five things you need to know before West Virginia faces Loyola Marymount (10-4-6).

Scouting Loyola Marymount

Three straight postseason wins have propelled this Loyola Marymount team to already achieving program history. This may be the Lions’ first appearance in the NCAA Quarterfinals, but this group is battle-tested.

Stratford noted earlier this week that LMU is 7-0-1 in matches against teams in the top 40 in RPI. WVU is comfortably inside the top 10 in the metric.

West Virginia’s head coach also noted that the Lions’ style of play goes hand-in-hand with how WVU likes to play. The Mountaineers typically win, if not dominate, the time-of-possession battle, and Stratford sees an LMU team that is comfortable playing without the ball.

“My expectations are that we’re going to have to break down an incredibly compact, very well-organized, good defensive side that can be very, very clinical with perhaps the limited chances that they may find themselves getting,” said Stratford.

Two Good Defensive Teams Squaring Off

Loyola Marymount has been one of the best defensive teams in the country this year. The Lions have only given up 18 goals, and are allowing less than 0.85 goals per game. LMU has already pitched a pair of shutouts in the NCAA Tournament, and has eight total shutouts this year.

Additionally, LMU has held its opponents to just one goal or fewer in all but five matches.

West Virginia is no slouch, defensively, either.

For starters, keeper Jackson Lee is coming off a career-high seven saves. As a team, West Virginia is giving up less than one goal per game, and has tallied nine shutouts this season. Stratford’s defense looks a lot different than it did a year ago, but the new pieces have turned WVU back into the sound defensive unit it was during its quarterfinal run two years ago.

“With those guys that we have brought in, what I didn’t know and what I didn’t account for, is just how well we have defended the penalty area at times,” said Stratford. “I don’t know that we brought them in fully appreciating just how prepared they are to put their body on the line, to block shots, to head things. The pride that they take in their defensive responsibilities when it really, really comes down to that final shot or that close proximity to the goal, they’ve been unbelievable this season.”

NCAA Quarterfinals History

West Virginia men’s soccer has never hosted a match this deep into the NCAA Tournament. Saturday will be the program’s third-ever appearance in the sport’s Elite 8, and the second in the last three years. Though, never before has WVU had the fortune of playing this round at home.

Nikki Izzo-Brown’s women’s soccer team has hosted the NCAA Quarterfinals at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium twice and has split those two matches.

Overall, the WVU men’s soccer team is now 7-2-1 at DDSS in the NCAA Tournament.

West Virginia prides itself on having a "blue-collar mentality."

Dan Stratford (@DanStrats) wants his @WVUMensSoccer team to have that mentality. And wants other teams "to never want to have to play against us again." #WVU #HailWV pic.twitter.com/Hisy0p4U1V — Gold and Blue Nation (@GoldAndBlueNtn) November 27, 2023

History Made in the Stands Too

Not only have the players on the pitch made history this season for West Virginia, but the support from Mountaineer Nation has been historic, too.

Saturday will mark the program’s fourth sellout of the season. The NCAA Quarterfinals match sold out roughly five hours after tickets went on sale Monday morning.

A record number of fans — more than 16,000, in fact — have attended WVU men’s soccer matches this season. This fan base’s soccer frenzy has already resulted in the two largest single-game attendance figures in Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium history. West Virginia won both of those matches.

“We’re undefeated at home this season. If you want to go break it down into even further details, you look at obviously Marshall, Louisville, Vermont, where we have sold all three of those games out, we’re 3-0,” said Stratford. “The trend is a real positive one. For me, that has to be more than just coincidence. There has to be a correlation there.”

What’s At Stake

No matter which team wins Saturday afternoon, a program will be making its first-ever appearance at the College Cup. West Virginia has reached this stage of the national tournament twice before, but has never made it farther.

The winner will advance to college soccer’s Final Four, held at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. The semifinal matches are slated for Friday, Dec. 8, with the national championship game set for Monday, Dec. 11.

The winner between West Virginia and Loyola Marymount will advance to face either No. 9 Clemson or No. 16 Standford. The Cardinal defeated No. 1 Marshall 3-0 in Huntington last week.

Of the eight remaining teams in the tournament, only WVU, LMU and Oregon State have never qualified for the College Cup.