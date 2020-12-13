Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 12.12.20 Night

West Virginia women's hoops is at home with the hopes of getting a win back against James Madison on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

The Mountaineers opened their conference slate on Thursday with a tough 65-45 loss to 7th-ranked Baylor, in which the Lady Bears ran away with the lead in the second half. Although his team's performance was far from perfect in the later part of his game, Coach Mike Carey chalked the slow play up to a lack of energy from a tough schedule.