Here’s what’s coming up on the WVU Coaches Combo Show

We’re talking football signing day and hoops this weekend on the WVU Coaches Combo Show. Co-hosts Anjelica Trinone and Nick Farrell bring you the latest on WVU football and WVU hoops coming up this weekend.

WVU Football head coach Neal Brown will be discussing some of the newest members joining the WVU football family for the 2021 signing class. Coach Brown will also touch on changes in recruiting this season during the COVID-19 pandemic. Coach Brown will be chatting with Anjelica in the Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance.

Anjelica will also be chatting with WVU football recruiting coordinators Scott Gasper and Trey Neyer on what went into recruiting these newest members of WVU football. They will also touch on recruiting internationally, and how that can possibly start a trend in the WVU football program.

Nick and Anjelica will go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. They discuss some key recruits including one that hails from the Mountain State, offensive lineman Wyatt Milum. They will also touch on some Mountaineers who received awards from the Big 12 Conference, including Tony Fields being named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and Darius Stills being named Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley brings you his offensive MVP of the 2020 football season in this week’s edition of The Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General.

Switching gears to WVU hoops, Nick will chat with the head coach himself, Bob Huggins. Huggins discusses his team’s play so far this season. Coach Huggins will also touch on some of his player’s play so far this season, from Derek Culver’s free throw improvement to getting Oscar Tshiebwe going. See Coach Huggin’s analysis in the two-part Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance.

Nick and Anjelica will come back and talk hoops in ‘Eer to ‘Eer, sponsored by Beltone. Nick and Anjelica will recap the season so far from being named Crossover Classic Champions to a blowout win over ranked Richmond.

Warren Baker is back this season to give his analysis on Bob Huggin’s ball club. See what Bake has to say coming up this weekend.

All this and more coming up this weekend on The WVU Coaches Combo Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

The WVU Coaches Combo Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2020 season for the Mountaineers.