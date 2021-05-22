A closer look at where Leddie Brown ranks among the program’s top rushers

After his first 1,000-yard season, there are high expectations for Leddie Brown as a senior in 2021. On the list of WVU’s 1000-yard rushers, Brown ranks No. 24 in program history, so let’s take a closer look at how he compares to the top-5 players in that category.

Avon Cobourne is atop the Mountaineer football record books with 5,164 career rushing yards. He’s also No. 1 in 100-yard games (28) and rushes (1,050). Pat White sits at No. 2 with 4,480 yards, Noel Devine’s 4,315 yards follows, Amos Zereoue (4,086), and Steve Slaton (3,923) round out the top-5.

Steve Slaton owns the most rushing touchdowns with 50 total. White comes in second with 47 while Cobourne (42) and Zereoue (40) follow.

While Brown currently has 1,823 yards and 14 touchdowns over his three-year career, it’s important to remember the disparity between his sophomore and junior seasons when measuring him against the best in program history.

As a team in 2019, West Virginia finished with 879 rushing yards. Brown was responsible for 367 and just one touchdown. His longest rush that season was 30 yards. In 2020, the Mountaineers had a much-improved rushing attack, paving the way for Brown to produce at a higher level. In his senior season, he owned 1,010 of the team’s total 1,351 rushing yards. He broke off for a career-long 87-yard rush that ended in a touchdown.

That’s one category he has four of those five 1000-yard rushers beat: longest rush. That 87 yarder against Kansas this past season is the program’s fifth-longest rush. Devine’s 92 yarder against Syracuse in 2008 is good for No. 2.

If you break it down even further and put Brown’s junior season side by side with the others in their third year, it puts him right there with that elite company.

Brown: 1,010 yards, 9 TDs, long of 87-yards

Cobourne: 1,298 yards, 9 TDs, long of 60-yards (the longest rush of his career)

White: 974 yards, 6 TDs, long of 50-yards

Devine: 1,465 yards, 13 TDs, long of 88-yards

Zereoue: 1,462 yards, 13 TDs, long of 47-yards

Slaton: 1,051 yards, 17 TDs, long of 58-yards

Brown sits at No. 17 with seven 100-yard games. He’s 24th when it comes to career rushes with 397.

As his senior season approaches, Brown has his sights set on back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. When you look at his improvements made in the spring alone plus the new additions to the offensive line this off-season, the future is looking bright for West Virginia’s ground game.