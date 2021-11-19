A Senior Day salute coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show

The Mountaineers are coming off another tough loss, this time from Kansas State. They look to find a bounce-back win on senior day over the Texas Longhorns on Saturday. We’ll preview that matchup and more coming up this weekend on a brand-new episode of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on the Mountaineers with exclusive interview seniors discussing their time playing for the Mountaineers.

Nick and Anjelica look back on that 34-17 loss in Manhattan against the Wildcats as they go ‘Eer to Ear brought to you by Beltone. They will also preview Saturday’s matchup against the Texas Longhorns and take a look at the bowl season picture around the Big 12 Conference.

Neal Brown and Tony Caridi will discuss what went wrong for the Mountaineers against the Wildcats. Coach Brown touches on what improvements need to be made in all phases before Steve Sarkisian and company enter Milan Puskar Stadium. He will also give a personnel updateon the Longhorns in the two-part Coach’s Corner brought to you by Encova Insurance.

A familiar face to the program joins for two segments this week in WVU football radio analyst Dwight Wallace. Coach Wallace gives his analysis on the Mountaineers along with his keys to a much-needed win to further the chances of postseason play.

It’s senior day this weekend at Milan Puskar Stadium. We’ll hear from seniors Evan Staley, Alonzo Addae, Sean Mahone and Tyler Sumpter on their time here in Morgantown and what it means to them to be a Mountaineer.

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley is back to break down film from the WVU-K-State game in a brand new edition of The Wolf’s Den brought to you by Little General Stores. Wolfman will also highlight a hit from Leddie Brown in the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Hit of the Week.

All this and more coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

The Neal Brown Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2021 season for the Mountaineers.