A trio of Mountaineers are competing in Tokyo

As the 2020 Olympic Games forge on, so does the quest for medals for a trio of former WVU athletes.

Mountaineer Nation will be conflicted on Monday as former women’s soccer greats Kadeisha Buchanan and Ashley Lawrence compete with Team Canada in the semifinals against Team USA.

The rematch of the 2012 London semifinals will take place bright and early — 4 a.m. ET. Lawrence found the back of the net in Canada’s thrilling victory over Brazil in the quarterfinal round on Thursday. She and Buchanan have started every Olympic match with Buchanan being named a captain for the match vs. Great Britain.

Current WVU cross country/track and field assistant coach Amy Cashin will be competing for Australia this evening.

🚨Former WVU runner and a current assistant coach, Amy Cashin will be competing in the 3,000m Steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics tonight! Cashin will be in heat 3 at 9:10 pm ET! Make sure you check it out! 👏👟🎉 — WVU Cross Country/Track & Field (@WVUXCTF) July 31, 2021

Cashin, a three-time All-American, will compete in the third heat of the 3000m steeplechase at 9:10 p.m. ET — she held the program’s 3000m steeplechase records until Ceili McCabe shattered them this past season. She shaved 15 seconds off of her personal best time back in June at the Stumptown Twilight meet in Portland, Oregon, to punch her ticket to Tokyo. The Olympic qualifying standard time is 9:30 and finished with a time of 9:28.60, making her now the fifth fastest Australian ever in the event.