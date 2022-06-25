MORGANTOWN, W.Va – A Morgantown native is staying home for his collegiate career. University’s Noah Braham announced his commitment to the WVU football program on Saturday.

He is the son of former Mountaineer offensive lineman Rich Braham (1990-93) who was inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in 2007.

He has the ability to play at linebacker and tight end. Braham was officially offered a scholarship after the 7on7 at Milan Puskar Stadium on Wednesday.

Braham is the second player to commit to the 2023 class on Saturday. After Ben Cutter’s announcement to start the day, a few members of Neal Brown’s staff added “x3” and then “x4” to their “Let’s Go!” tweets, meaning a few more players could be announcing their commitment before the day is over.