Aaron Beasley, Jim Carlen on 2022 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Aaron Beasley and Jim Carlen are on the ballet for the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame induction class, the National Football Foundation (NFF) announced on Wednesday.

The two Mountaineer greats are among 78 players and seven coaches from FBS to make the ballot, as well as 132 players and coaches from across the rest of the college football landscape. Both are making repeat appearances on the ballot — Beasley first earned the nomination in 2019, while Carlen has been on the ballot for over a decade.

Players become eligible for the ballot ten seasons after their final collegiate contest if they received First-Team All-American honors in their playing days. The NFF also states that a player’s post-football record is also taken into account.

“He must have proven himself worthy as a citizen, carrying the ideals of football forward into his relations with his community,” reads the NFF’s press release. “Consideration may also be given for academic honors and whether the candidate earned a college degree.”

Coaches, however, become eligible three seasons aftheir their retirement, or immediately after retirement if the coach is 70 years old (active coaches above 75 are eligible as well). They must hold a .600 winning percentage for at least 10 years and 100 games at the helm.

Beasley was a lockdown defender for the Mountaineers from 1992-95, earning consensus All-American honors in 1995 with a nation-leading 10 interceptions on the season. That year, he also earned a unanimous All-Big East first-team nod as a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award and Football News’ Defensive Player of the Year award.

He started 105 of his 121 appearances in the Old Gold and Blue, notching 362 tackles and 24 picks, and was inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in 2009.

Carlen coached the Mountaineers from 1966-69, amassing a 25-13-3 record in Morgantown. His tenure peaked in his final season in 1969, when he led the Mountaineers to a 10-1 record and a victory in the Peach Bowl over South Carolina.

The South Carolinan then moved on to Texas Tech for five seasons, before returning home to coach the South Carolina Gamecocks for the final seven years of his coaching career. He retired with an overall record of 107-69-6, including a 2-5-1 mark in bowl games.

West Virginia currently has 13 inductees in the College Football Hall of Fame. Former coach Frank Cignetti Sr. was the most recent to be enshrined as part of the 2013 class, while linebacker Darryl Talley is the latest player to get the nod after his 2011 induction.

The 2022 class will be announced in early 2022.