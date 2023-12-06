MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – When Pitt guard Ishmael Leggett recorded a technical foul just 44 seconds into Wednesday night’s Backyard Brawl matchup, everyone in the WVU Coliseum was reminded why the rivalry still stands strong 189 iterations after its inception.

West Virginia (3-5) and Pitt (6-3) traded (figurative) punches for about 25 minutes of game time, but the Panthers ran away with the lead in the second half. In the end, Pitt took a 80-63 win back home up I-79 for its first Backyard Brawl win in men’s basketball since 2012.

Like most of the last month of WVU basketball, the Mountaineers’ played their best basketball in the first half.

With Leggett’s technical igniting the flame of the WVU student section, the Mountaineers’ proceeded on an 8-0 run in the game’s first four minutes. WVU controlled the game early, but Pitt kept itself alive off the back of forward Blake Hinson (29 points, seven rebounds, 9-of-15 3PT), who drilled back-to-back three-pointers to end the Mountaineers’ run.

Almost midway through the first half, WVU forward Akok Akok sent the WVU Coliseum crowd into a frenzy. WVU announced just one hour before the opening tipoff that Akok was cleared by medical professionals to resume game activity, beginning Wednesday night against Pitt. He ended up making his first regular-season appearance since suffering a medical scare in WVU’s charity exhibition against George Mason, and he tallied two rebounds and two blocks.

Eventually, the buzz of Akok’s return wore off, and the Panthers took advantage of the lull. Pitt hit two three-pointers – one of which was another from Hinson – and went on a 7-0 run headlined by a Carlton Carrington four-point play off a Pat Suemnick foul. They took a 23-17 lead with 8:46 remaining in the first half, and they held that lead all the way past the halfway point.

WVU trailed 36-35 at halftime, and Quinn Slazinski leading all scorers with 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

The second half was not nearly as competitve.

While WVU did take two separate leads in the first five minutes of the half, it could not contain multiple stretches of dominant offense from Pitt. The Panthers went on two different 9-0 runs, and outscored the Mountaineers 44-28 in the second half.

Slazinski scored just six points in the second half after having a game-high 16 points at halftime. The Mountaineers also made just 3-of-20 three pointers, while Pitt went 16-for-38 from deep. Three Panthers (Hinson, Carlton Carrington, Guillermo Diaz Graham) scored 15 points or more.

WVU center Jesse Edwards scored 20 points and corralled nine rebounds.

The Mountaineers will return to the WVU Coliseum Saturday for a matchup against Drexel (5-4) at 4 p.m. ET.