MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Alek Manoah will make his return to Major League Baseball on Friday, according to MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson.

Nearly a month ago, Manoah, a finalist for the Cy Young Award in 2022, was optioned to the Florida Complex League. It was his first demotion from the MLB roster since being promoted in 2021.

In his first Florida Complex League showing, the tough times continued for Manoah. He gave up 11 earned runs on 10 hits, including two home runs, over just 2.2 innings pitched.

On Sunday night, the former WVU ace looked like himself again playing for Double-A New Hampshire. Manoah fanned 10 batters and gave up just one run on three hits in five innings. He retired nine in a row from the second into the fifth inning.

Manoah’s MLB stats left off at 1-7 with a 6.36 ERA across 13 starts. His lone win of the year came on April 5 against Kansas City. He went 0-5 in the month of May.

The Homestead, Florida native will look for redemption when he takes the bump on Friday to begin Toronto’s three-series in Detriot.