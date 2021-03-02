All Activities Paused for WVU Baseball

West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons and WVU’s medical officials have paused all Mountaineer baseball activities, including workouts and games, for the next seven days.
 
In accordance with Big 12 Conference game interruption guidelines, West Virginia’s next four baseball contests have been postponed. The three-game home series this weekend (March 5-7) against Kent State and the Tuesday, March 9 home game against Marshall will not be played as scheduled.

The pause is in response to West Virginia being unable to meet the required COVID-19 thresholds, as established by the Big 12 Conference.

Rescheduled dates, if any, will be announced when information becomes available. Fans with tickets to the impacted games will be permitted to use those tickets for the rescheduled games, if any occur, or they can contact the Mountaineer Ticket Office to exchange tickets for upcoming games later this season.

