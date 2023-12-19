MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Marcus Caldeira’s impressive 2023 now has a new chapter.

West Virginia’s leading goal-scorer in the regular season, who was named a First-Team All-American on Tuesday, can add Major League Soccer draftee to his long list of accolades and accomplishments.

Caldeira was selected with the No. 20 overall pick in Tuesday’s MLS SuperDraft by Minnesota United FC. He is the first WVU player to be taken in the first round of the MLS SuperDraft.

Because of a new MLS SuperDraft rule, he does have an option to return to WVU despite being drafted. If he chooses to continue his Mountaineer career, Minnesota would retain Caldeira’s rights for a period of up to two years.

The sophomore forward scored 12 goals this season, tying for the top spot on West Virginia’s roster with fellow All-American Yutaro Tsukada. Caldeira scored all 12 of his goals during the regular season, a performance that culminated with the program’s first hat trick since Andy Bevin in 2014 when he netted three goals against No. 1 Marshall on October 18.

It wasn’t the only example of Caldeira’s heroics this year. The Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, native scored the game-winning goal against No. 3 Portland with just three seconds remaining. That goal was part of a seven-goals-in-six-games run to begin the 2023 season for Caldeira.

En route to helping lead West Virginia to its first-ever appearance in the Men’s College Cup, Caldeira logged 12 goals and three assists while playing just shy of 1,800 minutes this season. Four of his goals counted as game-winners.

Caldeira has tallied a total of 17 goals and seven assists across two seasons at West Virginia.

Caldeira is the second forward from WVU to be drafted by an MLS club. The first was Jarrod Smith, who was selected in the fifth round with the 53rd overall pick in the 2007 draft.