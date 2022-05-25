A former WVU safety is headed to his homeland to play ball.

Alonzo Addae officially became an Ottawa Redblack on Wednesday, announcing his signing with the CFL club on social media. The native Canadian joins the Redblacks after the team selected him with the 13th overall pick in the 2021 CFL Draft last May.

CFL rules allowed Addae, who hails from Pickering, Ontario, to return to college for another year while Ottawa retained his rights. He tested the NFL waters after his fifth-year senior season, earning an invitation to the Arizona Cardinals’ rookie camp after going undrafted in 2022.

Addae started all 23 of his games at WVU across two All-Big 12-caliber seasons. He finished his career with 143 total tackles, two interceptions and a sack.

The Redblacks open their preseason on May 27 when they host the Toronto Argonauts. The CFL regular season officially begins June 10, and Ottawa opens its season with a trip to face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.