West Virginia’s roller-coaster season ended on a high note on Saturday after the Mountaineers held off Oklahoma State 24-19 at the Cowboys’ Boone Picken Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

All three Mountaineer touchdowns came on the ground as redshirt freshman running back Jaylen Anderson broke out for the first time in his career. It was the WVU defense, however, that came up big in the end as it came up with four straight stops to seal the win.

Garrett Greene started his second career game for WVU and opened the scoring with a 37-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter for West Virginia. The Mountaineers held onto that lead through the end of the period.

It didn’t take long for Oklahoma State to answer. The Cowboys found the end zone on the first play of the second quarter when Garret Mangel tossed the ball to Brennan Presley for a rushing score. OSU’s Tanner Brown added a field goal before halftime to give the Cowboys the lead at the halftime break.

Anderson opened the game up in the third quarter, scoring his first two career touchdowns, both of which came from over 50 yards. He finished with 155 rushing yards, a career-high.

The Cowboys had plenty of opportunities to get back in front, but the WVU defense forced them to settle on several occasions. Brown chipped away at the lead in the third quarter with a 38-yard kick, then Ollie Gordon ran the ball into the end zone in the closing seconds of the quarter with a 24-yard rush.

West Virginia then worked to take time off the clock in the fourth quarter. The Mountaineers worked over five minutes off the clock during a nine-play drive and got into the red zone, but the Cowboys made WVU tap on Casey Legg to add three points.

While WVU most definitely wanted a touchdown to bring its lead to two possessions, that kick put the onus on the Cowboy offense to score a touchdown to wipe away its now five-point deficit.

WVU’s defense forced two turnovers on downs in Oklahoma State’s final two drives to seal the win.

Greene finished the game with 47 rushing yards and 8-for-14 through the air with 48 yards and an interception before he left the game. Nicco Marchiol saw his first significant and meaningful time for West Virginia after Greene left the game, throwing 2-for-9 for 29 yards while adding 32 rushing yards.

Rangel, who also started his second college game due to the absence of star senior Spencer Sanders, was 18-of-42 passing with 178 yards. Gordon led OSU with 136 yards.

Dante Stills played his final game for the Old Gold and Blue and recorded just one tackle, but he made a crucial fumble recovery in the fourth quarter that led to Legg’s game-sealing field goal. Lee Kpogba led WVU with 13 tackles, including seven solo stops and 1.5 sacks.

The Mountaineers end their season with a win for the third time in Neal Brown’s four seasons. For the second time in that span, however, they will not receive an invitation to a bowl game.

Brown earns his first victory over the Cowboys since taking over in Morgantown. It is also WVU’s first win against Oklahoma State since 2014.

WVU ends the season with a 5-7 record, including a 3-6 mark in the Big 12, putting the Mountaineers at ninth in the league standings.

Oklahoma State falls to 7-5 and slides to fifth in the Big 12 with a 4-5 mark. That sets the Cowboys up for a likely trip to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

West Virginia returns to the gridiron on Sept. 2, 2022 when it renews its rivalry with Penn State at Beaver Stadium.