WVU pitcher Jacob Watters sits in the dugout during the Mountaineers’ 3-2 win over Pitt at PNC Park on April 20, 2022. (Photo: Sam Coniglio)

WVU's closer-turned-starter is the first Mountaineer off the board

The first Mountaineer is off the board at the 2022 MLB Draft.

The Oakland A’s selected WVU pitcher Jacob Watters with the 124th overall pick in the draft on Monday. He is the fifth prospect selected by Oakland this draft, going in the fourth round.

Watters, a preseason All-American, finished the 2022 season with a 3-7 record and a 6.22 ERA in 59.1 innings pitched. The junior right-hander shot up draft boards as his responsibilities grew early in the season, earning the team’s Friday starter role after opening the season as WVU’s closer.

The Rocky Gap, Virginia native had a career performance against Texas in May, striking out a career-high 15 Longhorns in 6.1 innings. The performance was strong enough for Collegiate Baseball Newspaper to tab Watters as a National Player of the Week.

At the start of the draft, MLB ranked Watters as the No. 154 prospect in the draft pool.

If Watters chooses to join the A’s, he finishes his career in Morgantown with a 7-8 record and a 5.27 ERA in 94 innings on the mound.