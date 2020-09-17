As the lone senior on WVU women’s soccer, Izzo-Brown says Ferrer-vanGinkel brings “a different mindset” to her squad

West Virginia women’s soccer is a youthful squad once again this year, with six underclasswomen holding starting spots in their 2-0 victory over Iowa State last week.

Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel is the lone senior on the squad (there are two redshirt juniors, Lauren Segalla and Grace Smith), as well as the lone senior to get a start — and she showed her worth just minutes into the Mountaineers’ season with an early go-ahead score over the Cyclones.

“I was just so happy that she had that moment to play, and then was really able to impact our win,” said head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown.

Ferrer-vanGinkel’s performance garnered her some considerable attention. She was named WVU’s Student-Athlete of the Week by her University while also earning a spot on TopDrawerSoccer.com’s Team of the Week.

The Barcelona native has seen her role grow considerably in her years at West Virginia. She made just seven appearances as a freshman in 2017 before appearing in all 28 matches the following season, scoring a career-high 6 goals and 2 assists — tying for second on the team with 14 points. Her scoring dipped in 2019, scraping together just 4 points — but she was still a key piece to the midfield and used that season to establish herself as a team leader.

Those three seasons have culminated in this 2020 season.

“We know seniors have a different mindset,” Izzo-Brown said. There’s no more procrastination, it’s your time, and I think with all the experience and growth that Steffy has acquired at West Virginia, she just brought that mindset. She was a true senior out there.”