Audrey Adams and Kevin Brophy nominated for Big 12 Sportsperson of the Year

Gold and Blue Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Two of WVU’s senior leaders are in the running for an important award from the Big 12: Sportsperson of the Year.

Volleyball’s Audrey Adams and baseball’s Kevin Brophy reside on a list of 20 student-athletes from the Big 12 for its annual award that recognizes “student-athletes who displayed an extraordinary degree of sportsmanship, community service and academic achievement.”

Adams was a leader both on and off the court for the Mountaineers in her senior season. While starting all 16 of her appearances and blocking 52 kills (the second-most on the team), she also occupied spots on the Academic All-Big 12 first team and WVU’s Diversity, Equality and Inclusion committee. Her off-court accomplishments aren’t anything new: after her junior season, Adams was given the team’s Mountaineer Award, which recognizes the student-athlete “who best exemplifies what it means to be a Mountaineer.”

Brophy was the lone senior to return for his fifth year with eligibility relief, taking a leadership role on the squad. In between taking barbs about his old age and #SCTop10 plays at third base, Brophy acted as a strong role model for his younger teammates (and opponents) both on and off the diamond.

20 student-athletes — two from each Big 12 school — have been nominated for the award, which has been given out since 2000-01. The winner will be announced on June 17.

Here is the full list of nominees:

  • Baylor: Jennifer Wandt (soccer) and Jared Butler (men’s hoops)
  • Iowa State: Sami Williams (softball) and David Carr (wrestling)
  • Kansas: Manon Manning (women’s swimming and diving) and Jonah Ulane (baseball)
  • Kansas State: Ayoka Lee (women’s basketball) and Jordan Wicks (baseball)
  • Oklahoma: Ivana Corley (women’s tennis) and PAt Fields (football)
  • Oklahoma State: Meja Stark (women’s golf) and Cade Cunningham (men’s hoops)
  • TCU: Emily Alvarado (soccer) and Chegetayi (Du) Mapaya (men’s track and field)
  • Texas: Alexandra Watson (rowing) and Sam Ehlinger (football)
  • Texas Tech: Ruth Usoro (women’s track and field) and Tony Bradford Jr. (football)
  • West Virginia: Audrey Adams (volleyball) and Kevin Brophy (baseball)

