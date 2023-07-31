MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU long snapper Austin Brinkman is being considered as one of the top players in the country at his position

Brinkman – a native of Bel Air, Maryland – was added to the Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List on Monday. The honor is given each year to the nation’s top long snapper.

The junior long snapper is entering his third season as a starter for the Mountaineers. He was awarded first-team Academic All-Big 12 honors in each of the last two seasons.

Semifinalists will be announced in November, while the award will be presented to the best long snapper in the country at the 5th Annual Patrick Mannelly Award dinner in December.